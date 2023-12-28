HOLLIS – Clara Miner, 78, passed away peacefully at her sister’s home in Hollis on Dec. 24, 2023. Clara was born on March 30, 1945, in Portland, the daughter of Bertrand and Helen (Burton) Lynds.
Clara attended Portland Schools and worked many years as a housekeeper at Maine Medical Center. She enjoyed playing Bingo.
She was predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her sons Raymond Lynds and Howard Miner both of Windham, a daughter Terry Thompson of Iowa, six brothers and four sisters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held this spring.
Dennett, Craig & Pate, Buxton is entrusted with her arrangements.
