SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. – Evelyn Mae (Sullivan) Beal, born July 17, 1931, (Leominster, Mass.) was promoted to glory on Dec. 21, 2023, in Old Orchard Beach, and reunited with her late husband of nearly 63 years, Gilbert Williams Beal. A graveside service will be held on Jan. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m., at Rock Hill Cemetery, 81 South Street, Foxboro, Mass., with a Memorial Service to follow on Feb. 2, 2024, at 11 a.m., at the Salvation Army, 2 Sixth Street, Old Orchard Beach. Full Obituary is available at: http://www.chapmanfuneral.com.

