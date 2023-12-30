PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Beth” Stoddard, 84, died peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 25, 2023 at the Gosnell Hospice House.

Beth was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in North Adams, Mass., the daughter of the late Whitney and Jean Stoddard. She grew up in Williamstown, Mass.

Beth attended Pine Cobble School and Emma Willard before studying at Smith College and Williams College. She also earned her Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Simmons College. She moved to Maine in 1984.

In her career Beth was a French teacher, soccer coach, worked in management at Bicknell and Fuller, and helped women entrepreneurs through University of Southern Maine’s Small Business Development Center. However, it was the work at the end of her career that she found most rewarding, working as an educator at Brain Gym, a body movement program that uses movement to improve brain functioning.

As an active member of her church community, she served on various committees and was actively engaged in community service. Beth was also a strong advocate and activist for the causes she supported. Her volunteer work included, advocacy efforts for marginalized or underrepresented groups, efforts to promote getting out to vote, and efforts to ensure women’s reproductive health. Beth saw the world’s challenges, especially social injustice, and wanted to do what she could to make a meaningful contribution to address these issues. She was also passionate about sustainability of the environment and contributed significantly to the development of a municipal recycling center in the 1970’s in Wellesley, Massachusetts, which then became a model for other recycling centers.

Beth’s interests were broad. She loved to be in nature, especially hiking, camping, and gardening. She loved to use her hands, enjoying quilting, knitting, and making silver jewelry. She appreciated beauty and creativity and loved the arts. She enjoyed athletics, especially playing tennis and the game of soccer. She was intensely curious and had a great love of travel. She was especially fond of the memories of her many trips to France throughout her life.

To Beth, family mattered most of all. Beth was predeceased by her husband of 14 years, Douglas Trottier. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine “Katy” Phillips and her husband Bill JeanBlanc of West Bath, Elise “Lisa” Klein and her husband Bill Klein of Potomac, Md.; her two brothers, Brooks Stoddard of Brunswick and Larry Stoddard of Fort Collins, Colo.; three granddaughters, Ashley Haru and her partner Carl-William Ersgard, Aliya and Whitney Klein; and her great-grandson, Ari Ersgard.

A celebration of Beth’s life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified once the service has been scheduled, please call or email Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home at alissa@conroytullywalker.com or at (207)773-6511, to be placed on a contact list. To view Beth’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www. ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beth’s memory to:

Planned Parenthood of New England

PPNNE Support

Department

784 Hercules Dr., Suite 110

Colchester, VT 05446 or:

the Maine Audubon Society

20 Gilsland Farm Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105

