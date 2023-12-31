SCARBOROUGH – Col. Thomas Gerard Furlong, 78, of Gorham, died peacefully at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, on Dec. 22, 2023, with his beloved wife, Barbara, by his side.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Norwood, Mass., eldest son of Thomas Daniel Furlong and Natalie Clancy Furlong.

As a youth, he served as an altar boy at Saint Catherine of Sienna Church where he also attended grade school. He went on to Saint Sebastian’s Country Day School in Newton where he furthered his passion for football, hockey, and baseball. Meanwhile, he took great pride in working in his family’s business, Furlong’s Candies and Ice Cream in Norwood.

He graduated from Providence College in 1966 as a commissioned Marine Corps officer with a bachelor’s degree in economics. From there, he trained for one year at the Marine Base in Quantico, Va., before shipping off to Vietnam in 1967. As a second lieutenant, he led his Battalion through the harrowing shelling and ground attacks at Con Thien, an exposed position also known as a virtual “meat grinder” and “Hell on the Hill of Angels.” Many years later he would receive letters from his “boys” thanking him for his bravery and leadership. After Tom’s passing it was learned from his Military DD214 report that Tom had earned numerous medals of achievement, including the Presidential Citation which was only awarded to ten Marine units throughout the entire Vietnam War for bravery in combat. Sergeant David Hobbs served with Tom and shared that Tom led his troops from the front without fear and with great professionalism.

Tom remained in the Marine Corps for 20 years. He served on active duty in Washington, D.C., and later rose to the rank of “Colonel” while commanding the base in Weymouth, Mass.

Thomas established himself in his civilian career in the transportation industry, thereby earning awards for his distinguished service.

In 1996, he met and married “the love of his life,” Barbara Condike-Furlong. They lived in Lakeville, Mass. before moving to Maine, a cherished place, replete with childhood memories of canoeing adventures with his father.

Tom was a devoted father to his children, James Matthew Furlong and Paige Elizabeth Furlong. He loved his children and grandchildren beyond measure. He and Barbara attended many Marine Corps reunions and grandchildren’s ball games. An avid runner, Tom completed several Marine Corps and Boston Marathons. He was a devoted Red Sox fan.

Beyond his many accomplishments, Tom was best known for being “the nicest guy on earth.” He was one tough Marine with a soft touch: humble, compassionate, and extremely polite. If ever there was “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Colonel Furlong was it.

Thomas was predeceased, as a young boy, by his brother, Matthew Furlong; his parents Natalie and Thomas Furlong; and his sister, Judith Thistle.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his son, James Matthew Furlong and his wife Tara, his daughter, Paige Elizabeth Furlong, and her husband Tim Beland; his grandchildren, Lieutenant Jonathan, Matthew, Colleen, and Jordan Furlong; and Kaelyn Beland. He also leaves behind his sisters Natalie Emerson, Jane Rawley, and Marcia Fowler; and many beloved nieces and nephews. “Tommy” will be missed for being the epitome of what a big brother should be. His family will remember him most for having his boots on the ground, and his heart on his sleeve.

Visiting hours will be on Jan. 5, 2024, from 4-7 p.m., at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Jan. 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, Mass. A full military burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood, Mass.

Contributions to Thomas’s memory may be made to

The Alzheimer’s

Association

225 N. Michigan Ave.

Floor 17

Chicago, IL 60601.

Federal tax ID 13-3039601

