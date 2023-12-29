GORHAM – Jeffrey A. Mason, 80, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023.

Jeff grew up in Weymouth, Mass., where he attended grade school and his favorite dog George followed him to and from school. Growing up Jeff spent summers on Great East Lake with his parents Olive and Otto, two brothers Bob and Chuck along with their close family friends.

He later went on to graduate from Nasson College in Springvale. It was during this time Jeff’s roommate and lifelong friend Peter Lorentz introduced him to his loving wife to be Jane Stowell.

Fresh out of college, Jeff enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He attended officer training in Quantico, Va. Immediately following, he received his orders for Vietnam. Before departing the states, with only days’ notice to their families, he and Jane married on Dec. 30, 1966, which brought them love and happiness for 57 years.

Jeff fought for our freedom where he was under fire from his first week to his last week in Vietnam earning two Purple Hearts before returning to the states. He and Jane enjoyed his remaining military days at Camp Pendleton, Calf., where he played tennis, shot pool, surfed, drank beer and ate chicken wings.

In 1972, he and Jane moved to Gorham where they raised their two children, Julie and Peter. It was then he started his 47-year real estate career at Po Go Realty, including a past president of the Portland Board of Realtors and 1985 Portland Board of Realtors Realtor of The Year. He was a people person that loved Gorham.

He was a kind man known for his patience, an amazing dad, loving husband, wonderful grandfather, Uncle Jeff, the glue that held us together, an avid runner, and fantastic water skier. He had quite a sweet tooth, was absolutely never late, had a knack for writing poems, was Julie’s number-one-fan on and off the soccer field, always willing to help, the voice of reason for Pete’s endeavors, enjoyed Aruba vacations, relaxed at Webb Lake and he hated the cold. Jeff was always up for a good time but never left home without his Igloo cooler and Gazetteer.

He will never be forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Jane, daughter Julie, son Peter and wife Kate, his grandchildren, Zach, Haley, Olivia and Matthew, brothers Robert and Charles, sisters-in-law, Dawn and Klasina, nieces and nephews and his Po Go family.

A gathering to celebrate Jeff’s spectacular life will be held at Spire29, 29 School Street, Gorham on January 6, from 3-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to

Gorham Athletic Boosters

41 Morrill Avenue

Gorham, Maine 04038

