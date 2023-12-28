HALLOWELL – Robert E. Atkins, 88, passed away Dec. 21, 2023, peacefully at his home in Hallowell. He was born in Brunswick on June 30, 1935, the son of James T. & Margaret M. Atkins. Robert (Bob) survived Polio at the age of 14.

He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1955. At the age of 22 he was about to be drafted, but instead enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country for three years. He also worked as a Postal Carrier in the Brunswick area, retiring after 30 years.

Bob was a member of the The Elks, the Legion, The Eagles Club, and the Cobbossee Colony Golf Club.

He loved cribbage and was very good at it. Bob had many friends, but his very dear friend Rusty Kendrick checked in on him daily after he could no longer leave his apartment because of a fall in May.

Bob also loved to play golf, he played for many years. He enjoyed breakfast at Dave’s Diner in Gardiner and lunch at the Cohen Center in Hallowell.

He was predeceased by a brother, Francis C. McLaughlin, a sister, Elizabeth Donnally McLaughlin; two wives, Joan M. Arsenault Atkins and second wife, Nancy J. Appleby Atkins.

He is survived by his brother, Martin T. Atkins; a son, Jefferey Atkins, his wife Sue and daughter Jessica, her husband Michael of Pennsylvania; four stepchildren, Debbie Fuller, her husband Jon and their children Melissa Paquette, her husband Mike; Jonathan Fuller, his wife Kayleigh of Florida; Darrell Stevens, his wife Courtenay, their children Sarah and Samual; Rhonda Day, her husband Mike, their children Melissa Holmes, Ashlee Goldych; Lori Ouellette, her children Kimberly Ouellette, Courtney Lussier, and Ian Ouellete. He is also survived by 14 great grandchildren. Daimian, Dominick, Ryleigh, Elyna, Lucas, Dakota, Cole, Jackson, Charlotte, Waylon, Annabel, Damian, Jaxon, and newborn grandson Xander.

Bob’s favorite sayings: Ho Ho Spaghetti O’s and I love you kid.

It was his wish to be cremated and ashes buried at his family plot at Varney Cemetery in Brunswick.

A Catholic Burial with full Military Honors will take place Friday May 10th, at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StaplesFuneralHome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous