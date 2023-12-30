CUMBERLAND – Charles was called home to Heaven Dec. 27, 2023. He was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Cumberland to Doris and Horace Storey and lived in Cumberland his entire life. He graduated from Greely High School.

Charles was a master plumber and operated his own successful plumbing and heating business for many years.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Paula for nearly 25 years; his daughter Margaret and her husband Teddy; and grandson Gage Kakalis. He is also survived by his step-daughter Marnie (Kevin) Boles, and step-son Glenn (Lori) Miller and their children. He will be deeply missed by family and friends who loved him.

Charles asked in lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation to:

the Storey Family Scholarship

28 Shirley Ln.

Cumberland, ME 04021

