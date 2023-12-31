MINOT – Edward W. White died unexpectedly of natural causes, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at his home in Minot. Ted was born in Lewiston on Sept. 20, 1942, and was the eldest child of John and Evelyn White. He grew up in Auburn on the family farm on Summer Street and later Whiteholm Farm on Turner Street. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1960 and from the University of Maine Orono in 1965.

Ted’s teaching career began in the fall of 1965 at the Turner Elementary School where he taught sixth grade. The remainder of his 31 years in education were spent at Webster Junior High School and later Auburn Middle School, mainly as a seventh grade science teacher but with a short time as vice principal. Ted much preferred being in the classroom.

Ted and his three brothers all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. From 1963-1983 Ted served as Scoutmaster of the large Boy Scout Troop 111. It is noteworthy that during this time, 100 of his scouts earned their Eagle rank! There was even a waiting list to get into Troop 111.

In 1977, Ted, along with his parents, moved to a new home in Minot. His intense interest in perennial flowers began there, and together they established large gardens featuring hundreds of irises, day lilies, peonies, and hostas. He particularly enjoyed hybridizing day lilies. Ted served as president, and later treasurer, of the Maine Iris Society. He edited newsletters for both the Maine Iris Society and the Maine Hosta Society and played an instrumental part in the various shows and sales held by those organizations.

After his father’s death in 2010, Ted took up the mantle of family genealogist and added to his father’s work in this area. His expansive family tree is preserved on Ancestry.com.

Ted was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Jones White, and his father, John Wellman White. He will be sadly missed by his three brothers, John F. White and wife Anne, Donald E. White and companion Teri Latlippe, Jeffrey M. White and wife Nancy, and by his sister, Janet White Schwanda and husband John. He will be fondly remembered by his 12 nieces and nephews, Megan Jacques (Chris), Benjamin White (Melissa), Allison Benjamin (Tod), Joslyn White, Jamie White, Kara White (Aaron Hunt), Matthew White (Katarina), Lindsey DeVito (Brian), Kurt Schwanda (Serena), Peter Schwanda (Mimi), Wade Schwanda (Katie), and Caitlin Schwanda. Ted also leaves 18 grandnieces and grandnephews. Ted endeared himself as a loving uncle and great uncle who cuddled many babies, read many stories, and followed the antics, growth, and achievements of them all. As the “elder statesman” of his generation, he will also be missed by his 11 surviving first cousins.

Calling hours will be held at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow immediately afterward at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Please visit http://www.TheFortinGroupAubrn.com to sign Ted’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make a donation to the:

Maine Iris Society

c/o Edith Ellis

500 North Paris Rd.

Turner, ME 04282-3232) or:

the Maine Hosta Society

c/o Kristin Sweeney

167 Caleb St.

Portland, ME 04102

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous