Larrabee Jr., Edward F. 85, of North Yarmouth, Dec. 27, in Scarborough. Visit 4-7 p.m., then service, Jan. 2, 2024, Wilson Funeral Home, Gray. Celebration of life, 12-3 p.m., Jan. 3, 2024, Rachael’s on the Green, Valhalla Golf Course, Cumberland Center

