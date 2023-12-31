SOUTH PORTLAND – Paula Place McAuliffe passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2023, from injuries suffered when she was struck by a car in South Portland. Paula and son Patrick were walking home after attending a Christmas Eve mass at Holy Cross Church where they had received communion.
A wake will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.
Please go to http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com to view Paula’s full obituary.
