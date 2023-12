Hughen, Karen A. (Linscott) 70, of South Portland, Dec. 27. Visit 3-6 p.m., Jan. 2, 2024, Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Service 10:30 a.m., Jan. 3, 2024, Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, then burial Brooklawn Memorial Park

