CLINTON – Shirley J. Bailey, 83, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates while a resident at Woodlands Senior Living and Memory Care on Dec. 4, 2023.

She was the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Grover. She was born on February 11, 1940 in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School. She was the Town Clerk, in the town of Clinton, for 17 years.

She enjoyed being with her family, playing Bingo, gambling at the casinos, putting puzzles together and singing Country and Gospel music. Even with dementia, she remembered every word to all songs she sang. She always had a smile on her face, which brightened everyone’s day that came in contact with her. That smile will be greatly missed by many.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, six siblings, her husband, Donald, and a son, Larry.

She is survived by her four children, daughter Brenda Libby and fiance, Ron Chipman of Poland, daughter Terry Ledford and husband Wayne Ledford of Peoria, Ariz., son Donald C. Bailey Jr and wife Arlene Bailey of Gladys, Va., son Rodney Bailey and wife Debbie Bailey of Sidney, daughter-in-law Tammie Frappier Bailey of Clinton; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Herbert Grover of Wiscasset.

She will be laid to rest at the Maine Veterans Cemetery with her husband, on May 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at the Wiscasset Community Center on May 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Woodlands Senior Living and Memory Care, and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care that our mother received. They made the whole process so much easier for Mom and the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield where memories may be shared, and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.lawrybrothers.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous