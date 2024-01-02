SCARBOROUGH – Stephen Spring, 68, died on Dec. 20, 2023.

Stephen was born on Dec. 19, 1955, in Rockland, the son of the late Richard and Fern (Browne) Spring. He grew up in Rockland and graduated from Rockland High School. During high school he worked for Independent Grocers Alliance.

After graduating high school, he attended the University of Orono where he received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering Technology in 1984. While at Orono, Stephen joined Theta Pi Fraternity, as well as the Sky High Band where he played bass guitar, and wrote the book, “Basketball: Book 1.” Before continuing his education, he worked for Central Maine Power. In 1990 he received his master’s degree from Thomas College.

Stephen married Suzanne Levesque and they raised three children together. Suzanne passed in April of 1997. In 2010, Stephen met Valerie Wilson and they married Aug. 1, 2021.

For many years Stephen worked at Bath Iron Works, starting in the yard as a cable puller and worked his way up to electrical engineer. He diligently worked until two days before his passing.

In his free time, he enjoyed the Carnival Cruises, American Cruise Line, vacationing at his timeshare in The Berkshire’s, and listening to the Beatles, Primus, Kansas, and other rock bands. He enjoyed watching science fiction shows and Neil deGrasse Tyson. During neighborhood get-together’s Stephen looked forward to his political discussions with his friend, Gary.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Wilson of Scarborough; three children, Molly Meister and husband Jeremy of California, Nathaniel Spring and his wife Yoko of Brunswick, Rebecca Dumont and husband Kevin of North Berwick, two stepchildren, Shawn Arbour and wife Melissa of Standish, Cara and husband Randi of Limington; a sister, Ellen Spring of Rockland; 11 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Visiting hours celebrating Stephen’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Stephen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in

Stephen’s memory to the

Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital,

Maine Medical Center,

Philanthropy Department,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102

