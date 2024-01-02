Robert E. BuckB1928 – 2023BSCARBOROUGH – Major Robert E. Buck passed away on Dec. 16, 2023, after a brief period of hospice care. Robert was born on March 9, 1928, to Clifford and Katherine Thompson Buck of Southport, Maine. Robert graduated from local schools and the University of Maine at Orono. He attended the United States Naval Academy before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1951 where he entered Aviation Cadet training and became a Navigator Bombardier in B-29, B-47 and B-52 aircraft during Vietnam and the Cold War.

In 1970, contrary to the government’s official denial that the U.S. was engaged in maneuvers in the far east, Robert Buck was involved in repeated attacks on Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. When this information was declassified in the aughts, he disclosed his experiences in these operations to friends and family. He said his unit was deployed in plainclothes on a commercial flight, but everyone on the plane could tell they were not civilians.

In 1971, Robert retired from the Air Force with the rank of Major. After his military service, he returned to Southport where he selflessly cared for his mother until her passing at the remarkable age of 100. During this period, they traveled the country, visiting family members from coast to coast.

In civilian life, Robert, known to most as “Bob” was employed by the Social Security Administration, H&R Block and the Internal Revenue Service from which he retired in April of 2003.

In September of 2003, at the strapping young age of 75, Robert married Janet Logan of Harpswell, Maine. They had met while both were working for H&R Block, where he was a tax preparer and Janet checked his completed returns for missing items. If Janet found some minor discrepancy, she would make the adjustment and send it along to the customer, instead of making Robert do it as the other checkers did. Robert soon realized that Janet was someone he wanted to get to know better, which he did. Robert and Janet were eventually married and moved to Harpswell, Maine where they made their home before moving to Brunswick, Maine in September of 2006.

Bob and Janet enjoyed many cruises to the Caribbean, including a special cruise together with their children and grandchildren in 2006. Bob and Janet also spent some of their winters in Florida.

Always ready for a laugh, Robert was beloved by friends and family for his affable wit and sense of humor. He was interested in American history and politics, especially the Battle of Gettysburg, and traced his family’s ancestry back to the 1700’s. Throughout his life, he dedicated himself to the service of others, embodying the spirit of a lifelong caregiver.

Robert was predeceased his parents, his wife of 20 years Janet; sister Barbara Grover; brothers William, and John’s wife Pauline; nephew William E. Buck and great- nephew Brendan Buck.

Robert is survived by his stepdaughter Karen Logan Croston and her husband Tim of Franklin, Maine, and their children Sarah Croston and her husband Lucas Marin, and Jacob Croston, all of Washington State; stepson Andrew Logan and his wife Diana of North Yarmouth, Maine; stepson James Logan and his wife Faith, and their daughter, Alexandra of Saco, Maine, his brother in-law Robert Grover of Clearwater, Florida; his niece, Dr. Katherine Grover of Wiscasset, Maine; nephew Merrit Grover and his wife Trish of Boothbay Harbor; nephew Jeffrey Buck of Denton, Texas; niece Nina Olivera of Oklahoma; niece Julie Amaya of Mesa, Arizona; niece Sarah Yasin of Lewiston; and niece Heather Trumble of New Orleans. Robert is also survived by many great nieces and great nephews.

On behalf of Robert’s family, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the excellent caretakers at Affinity Hospice and Scarborough Terrace in Scarborough, Maine.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2024.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Robert or to share a story or picture, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.﻿

In lieu of flowers, Robert would appreciate donations to Friends of Southport Historical Society, PO Box 3, Southport ME 04576 or the Southport Fire Department, PO Box 149,

Southport, ME 04576.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous