BRUNSWICK – Arlene Geddes (Brown), 93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Coastal Shores.

Arlene was born on March 4, 1931, in Rumford, Maine to Alfred and Nona Brown, the seventh of 15 children. She was a nurse by trade and practiced in Maine and Tennessee.

She met Ray Geddes at an Air Force dance in Bangor. They came with different partners but left together. They were married on Sept. 25, 1953. They traveled the world while Ray was in the Air Force, and had three children, Debra, Laurie, and Anthony. When Ray returned from Vietnam and retired from the Air Force, the family moved from Mountain Home, Idaho, to Fort Fairfield, where they lived for over 40 years. She lost Ray to Cancer in 2011 and moved from Northern Maine to Brunswick, where she lived until her death.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband Ray, her parents, and 14 siblings, Alton, Shirley, Madge, Madelyn, Sylvia, Clyde, Austin, Donald, Gerald, George, Neal, Darryl, Charles, and Norma.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Tom), Laurie (Jeff) and Anthony (Trish), four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as her sisters-in-law, Nancy, Priscilla, Stella, Penny, Ruth, and Joanne Brown.

A private burial service will be planned for this spring. Please submit online condolences to the Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous