Banks, William Kenneth 89, in Scarborough, Jan. 13. Service 10 a.m., May 17, Brookings-Smith, Bangor, then reception and burial
Banks, William Kenneth 89, in Scarborough, Jan. 13. Service 10 a.m., May 17, Brookings-Smith, Bangor, then reception and burial
