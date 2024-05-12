GORHAM – Thomas R. Kelley, 78, died unexpectedly Thursday May 9, 2024. He was born Aug. 17, 1945 in Boston, Mass., a son of James and Mary (Mullally) Kelley.

Tom graduated from Greeley Institute in 1963, and the Wentworth Institute in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, one year of duty in Vietnam.

Tom worked in the family business of ACME ENG. CO from 1971-1982. In 1983, Tom and his brother, Peter started A.A.A. Energy Service Co. one of the largest Mechanical Companies in Northern New England. Tom retired from A.A.A. in 2005.

Tom spent many happy days playing golf with his friend Fred Howe and boating on Sebago Lake with his wife, Peggy, and their dog, Max.

Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Jeff, and his wife, Kate, daughter, Elizabeth; siblings Jim, Peter, and Kathy; and several and stepchildren; grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday May 16, at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Following visiting hours, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. To express condolences please visit http://www.ATHutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Good Shepherd

Food Bank of Auburn,

3121 Hotel Rd.,

Auburn, ME 04210

