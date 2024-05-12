Kirner, Thomas Charles of Cape Elizabeth, May 3. Services 10 a.m., June 14, Saint Bartholomew’s Catholic Church
Kirner, Thomas Charles of Cape Elizabeth, May 3. Services 10 a.m., June 14, Saint Bartholomew’s Catholic Church
