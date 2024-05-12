BUXTON – James H. Kenney, 86, of Buxton, passed away on May 7, 2024. He was born on Aug. 9, 1937 in Portland. He attended Portland schools graduating from Portland High School and attended SMCTC for machine tool.

James “Jim” worked for Fairchild Semiconductor as a Machinist for 43 years where he met his wife, Joyce Kenney, and they built their home together in Buxton.

Jim volunteered with the South Portland High School Robotics team and was very proud to be part of that group. He attended many competitions with the students earning many ribbons and pins.

He loved spending time at their camp on Boyd Lake, going to dances, motorcycle trips in their younger years, telling jokes and playing pranks.

He especially loved Christmas time playing Santa and Mrs. Claus with his beloved wife, Joyce. They would deck out the house with Christmas decorations each year and it was not unusual for them to have 23 Christmas trees. It was always a special time for our very large blended family.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Joyce M. Kenney; parents; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Kenney, sisters Janice Brigati and Judith “Judi” Dery

He is survived by his children, Angela Allen and her husband Donnie of Shapleigh, Mark Kenney and his wife Kim of Buxton, Cathy Diffin and her husband Doug of Robbinston; stepchildren, Terry Hopkins and his wife Vicki of Falmouth, Timmy Hopkins and his partner Sally of Otisfield, Scott Hopkins of Portland, Sam Hopkins and his wife Darlene of Westbrook; grandchildren, Jaymis, Brittney, Dru, Megan, James, Katie, Airyn, Caitlin, Nicholas, Harris, Rachel, Wesley, Alexander, Eric, Chandler, Joshua, Samantha; great-grandchildren, Haileigh, Alexander, Davian, Luna, Raife, Malcome, Freya, Shaelynn, Zaiden, Anthony; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd, Windham with a funeral service starting at 12 p.m. followed by a burial at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

