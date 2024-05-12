Boothby, Willard 93, of Limington, Jan. 12. Service 11 a.m., May 18, North Limington Cemetery, Route 25, Limington.
Boothby, Willard 93, of Limington, Jan. 12. Service 11 a.m., May 18, North Limington Cemetery, Route 25, Limington.
