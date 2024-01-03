BATH – Irene left us too soon at 95 years old. On Dec. 28, 2023, with family at her bedside, she passed away peacefully at Winship Green in Bath. Her faith and strong will kept her with us for as long as she wished.

Born in Lisbon Falls, Maine on April 18, 1928, to Andrew and Julia (Katula) Ferrence. She was quickly followed by her twin, Dorothy Irene, and they would share 95 years of life together.

She was known to many simply as “Inker.” Story be told that as youngsters the nieces and nephews could not pronounce her given name in Slovak, and with three Aunt Irenes to identify, the nickname stuck – to us she was our beloved Aunt “Inker”.

Inker excelled at life. She mentored many in the art of joy in the simplest way, along with patience and perseverance. Her everyday life examples of making the best of it was shared with all in her circle – typically breaking out in song.

She happily puttered about the family household taking care of her chores – be it dishes, sweeping, lawn mowing, berry picking, watching kids, etc. Many a neighbor benefited from errands being run in the small town environment, she experienced throughout her years while residing on Free Street.

Her community grew when she began her residency at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath nearly twenty years ago after a bad fall. She flourished with the many activities she could participate in – bingo and sing-alongs being favorites. Visitors knew to schedule any alone time with her around the activity schedule or to join in. Many of the staff and residents became her second family.

Inker will be missed. She leaves behind fourteen nieces and nephews, and their families.

Predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Julia, brothers, Joseph, Edward and Richard, and sisters Frances (Galgovitch) , and Dorothy (McKay), her twin.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Thursday January 4, from 4-7 p.m., at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St, Lisbon Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 5, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave. Lisbon Falls. A committal service will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lisbon Falls.

You may offer your condolences or share any memories at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

In remembrance, please consider a donation to the Activity Fund at Winship Green Nursing Center.

