BRUNSWICK – Nancy Gloria Gaudreau went to be with our Lord on Dec. 18, 2023 at Avita of Brunswick.

Nancy was born March 4, 1933 in Brunswick, daughter of Elsie Carter Small and Edwin Small Sr. Nancy graduated in 1950 from Morse High School and attended many class reunions throughout the years. Upon graduation she was employed at Thompson, Desmond and Payne Insurance in Bath.

Nancy married Theodore Francis Gaudreau of Brunswick on May 26, 1956 in Bath. They were a devoted couple who both enjoyed working hard and raising their three children. This wonderful couple was fortunate to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2016. Nancy worked for the insurance company most of her life with a hiatus of about five years when she devoted herself to raising her children.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bath where for many years she and Ted cared for the flower gardens. She also helped in the church nursery and participated in the Ladies Sewing Circle. Nancy was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and volunteered in the Midcoast Hospital Cafe.

Nancy was always busy caring for others in a gentle and quiet manner. She hosted a group of friends who played Canasta, loved get-togethers with her Storer Road neighbors and met with a great group of ladies at McDonalds in Bath for fun and conversation.

She loved dancing (especially the Twist), listening to music and watching her grandchildren’s sporting, musical and academic events. Nancy would light up seeing pictures of her great grandchildren. Most of all she loved any occasion to be with her family. She is famous within the family for her love of cake and for being meticulous with her housecleaning.

Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Elsie Small; brother, Edwin Small Jr.; husband, Theodore Gaudreau; and son, Peter Gaudreau.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Fenderson and her husband Miles of Falmouth and Holly Hallowell and her husband Brian of Mt. Vernon; two grandsons, Matthew Hallowell and his wife Robyn of Louisville, Colo. and Spencer Hallowell and his wife Mary McClintock of West Bath, three granddaughters, Kelsey Hagan and her husband Evan of Mont Vernon, N.H., Haley Bizimana and her husband Yannick of Portland, and Taylor Fenderson also of Portland; four great-grandchildren, Rowan and Jack of Louisville, Colo.. and Evelyn and Osborne of West Bath.

Nancy’s family would like to thank Aﬃnity Hospice for caring for our mother in her last days and Avita of Brunswick for being a second family in caring for Mom for the past seven years in her journey through her dementia diagnosis.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bath.

Interment will be at the Harding Cemetery, Brunswick at a later date. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Nancy’s online memorial.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

First Baptist Church of Bath

851 Washington St.

Bath, ME 04530

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous