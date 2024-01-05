VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Marilyn McElman Frizzell, 93, passed away on Jan 2, 2024 in Virginia Beach, Va. She was born in Bath, Maine and was the daughter of the late Walter and Christine McElman.

A graveside service for her will be held in the Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery in Virginia Beach on Monday Jan, 8, 2024 at 11 a.m. For full and complete obit please go to hdoliver.com.

