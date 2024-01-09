TOPSHAM – Judith Konieczko, 75, daughter of Hilton H. Applin, MD, and Margaret Applin of Brunswick passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2024 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. By her side was her loving husband of 52 years, Major Daniel Konieczko, USA Ret.

Judy was born on April 23, 1948 in Brunswick, Maine. After graduating from Brunswick High School and Plus Gray Business School, after which she worked as a medical secretary until 1971 when she married 2LT Daniel Konieczko of North Monmouth. She enjoyed many wonderful years of traveling with her husband as he served as an officer in the United States Army, and she also loved returning to Brunswick to summer in Maine throughout the years until they retired to Topsham. She dedicated many of her years to raising her daughter, Debra Konieczko Poulin.

One of Judy’s favorite pastimes was reading, and she was a voracious reader. One of her best-kept secrets was her love of the Boston Red Sox. Those who knew Judy appreciated her for her kind and generous heart, her humor, and her gentle, humble spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Judith was predeceased by her parents, Hilton and Margaret Applin.

She is survived by her husband, Dan, of 52 years; their daughter Debra Poulin and her husband James of Durham, Maine; and one granddaughter, Margaret Poulin. She is also survived by her brother Hilton (Skip) Applin, Jr. and his wife Jane, of Topsham.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial service following at 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A reception will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home following the service. A committal service will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

Flowers may be sent to Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Stetson’s Funeral Home. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund in memory of Judith Konieczko to support cancer research and patient care at

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284 or via

jimmyfund.org/gift

