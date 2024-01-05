GEORGETOWN – Kenneth P. Pinkham, 82, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath.
He was born in Bath on June 9, 1941, a son of Philip O. and Shirley F. (Moore) Pinkham. On Aug. 18, 1962 he married Dorothy Snowdon. Ken was self employed as a lobster fisherman in Five Islands and was also an avid tuna fisherman.
He was a member of the Five Islands Baptist Church.
He enjoyed traveling to Florida and spending time there as well as traveling to Moosehead Lake to visit family and friends. Ken especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a love for his Dachshunds, and they were a big comfort to his life.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy E. Pinkham of Georgetown; three sons, Jamie Pinkham of Georgetown, William “Joe” Pinkham and his wife Debra of Georgetown and John Pinkham and his wife Candy of Woolwich; one sister, Janice A. Payson and her husband Lyle of Bath, eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the
Five Islands Baptist Church,
5 Old Schoolhouse Rd.,
Georgetown, ME 04548
