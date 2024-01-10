FREEPORT – Katherine Harman Harding, born July 24, 1949, passed away on Jan. 4, 2024, at the age of 74 after a long and brave journey with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Katherine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ralph Harding of Freeport; her daughter Sara Harding Lou of Houston, Texas, daughter Rebecca Harding Szalaj and her husband Aaron Szalaj of Denver, Colo.; and grandchildren Mia and Margaret Szalaj, and Alexander and Matthew Lou. The oldest of four children, Katherine is also survived by her brothers John Harman of Reston, Va., Doug Harman of Bethlehem, N.H.; three nieces, Ashley Harman of Fairport, N.Y., Caitlin Harman Allen of Roswell, Ga., Callie Harman Robertson of Arlington, V., and one nephew, Ashford Bradly of Providence, R.I.

Katherine graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BA in Economics in 1970, and a BFA from the Herron School of Art at Indiana University in 1988. A gifted printmaker, painter, and fiber artist, Katherine said “making art is what I do to recognize, reorganize, and to make my particular order out of daily disorder. Making art is a solitary endeavor, but while doing it I reflect on places and times shared during the movement through a day and a year.” Much of her imagery was rooted in landscape.

She enjoyed sharing her love of nature on canvas, paper, and fabric. She taught printmaking, painting, and papermaking to students ranging from elementary school to adults under the auspices of the Indianapolis Art Center, Arts are Elementary, and the Continuing Education program at The Maine College of Art and Design, and served for eight years as Maine State Representative to the Surface Design Association, an international organization focused on innovation in fiber art and design. Katherine collaborated with poets, authors and musicians in her work and many art shows. Her illustrations were featured in Simon: Irish Boy Encounters New Orleans, by Laura Sheerin Gaus. Katherine believed that literacy was a key to independence and success and tutored adults in reading for many years – receiving recognition from the state of Indiana for her work.

Katherine was born in Nashville, Tenn., but lived in many places throughout her life including Salzburg, Austria, Heidelberg, Germany, New Canaan, Conn., Hanover, NH, Indianapolis, Ind., Roanoke, Va., San Juan, PR, and Freeport, Maine. Her dream was to live in a place where she could be in the mountains and the ocean on the same day – something she achieved in Puerto Rico and Maine.

Katherine was a great supporter of the arts in many genres, including music. She tirelessly drove her two daughters to music lessons and Conservatory and was an enthusiastic audience member for many amateur and professional concerts. Known for her sense of humor, Katherine taught the family many colloquial phrases such as “snitch” of gum (rather than a whole or even half piece), and was prone to taking “Nana-bites” (aka shark-sized bites) from her grandchildren’s ice cream cones.

A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to:

Bath Brunswick

Respite Care

PO Box 668

Bath, ME, 04530

Respite Care is a senior day program providing activities for individuals who are aging or have cognitive impairment while also providing respite for their caregivers

