AUBURN – Norma Presby-Barter died Dec. 31, 2023, at the Androscoggin Hospice Center in Auburn following a brief illness.

She was born in Bath in 1936, the daughter of Ellsworth and Elthea Chandler. She grew up and lived most of her life in Woolwich and Bath. In 2015 she moved to Waterville to be near her daughter-but her heart was always in her home town.

Norma was an avid reader, her favorite subjects being American and English history. She was most proud of having been a homemaker and mother, and also for having gone into BIW to work to support herself and her children after being widowed in 1976.

Her family will remember her for her generosity and kindness, intelligence, and strength of character- and her sense of humor, class and style.

Norma was predeceased by her beloved son Dale Presby; her husbands Clayton Presby and Richard Barter; her brother Roger Chandler and her sisters Sue Chandler, Ethel Orr and Joan Chandler.

She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Peter Rancourt of Waterville; brother Paul Chandler and sister-in-law Evelyn of Carlisle Pa., brother Robert Chandler and partner Lynne of Bath, sister-in-law Helen Chandler of Indiana; cousin Dick Aubit and his wife Joyce, cousin Carolyn Wallace, and Linda McDonald, all of Bath; special friends Bonnie and Garry Wheeler of Topsham; beloved stepdaughters Charlene Barter of Georgetown, Cheryl Flanagan Wright of W Gardiner, and Jennifer Marquis of Brunswick; and several stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.