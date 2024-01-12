BATH – Jean E. McIntyre, 93, of Oliver Street died peacefully Friday Jan. 5, 2024, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in North Blue Hill, Maine, on Oct. 25, 1930, the daughter of Clarice Gardiner Howard and Julian Howard.

She grew up on the family farm in North Blue Hill, which through her entire life, held a very dear place in her heart. She attended high school at George Stevens Academy where she was active playing sports. As a teenager she worked at her aunt’s telephone office, and she joked that she knew everyone in town. At this time, she met the love of her life, Wilbur F. McIntyre, a returning war veteran. They married in 1950 and were lovingly devoted to each other until Wilbur passed away in 2015.

During the first years of their marriage, they resided in Blue Hill where she worked as a beautician, and they became proud parents of Susan and Martha.

She continued working as a beautician in Presque Isle, after moving there because of Wilbur’s job in the Internal Revenue Service. She was active in Girl Scouts, her daughters’ school and made many lifelong friends. After a short stay in Lisbon, the family settled down in Bath in 1966, where Jean lived until she passed away. She worked as a nurse’s aide and in home care. She was active in the Church of Christ especially enjoying working on fund raising suppers and the Christmas fair. Her home was always open for her many dear friends.

Jean loved their travels, visiting friends and family in the US and Europe. One of the highlights that she often talked about was the Winter Olympic Games in Norway in 1994. She loved sports, especially basketball and car racing.

Jean was the heart of our family. Her home was a magnet and every summer the house was overflowing with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. 6 Oliver Street will always hold a special place in their hearts. She was very devoted to all of them, and they had a very special relationship with each and every one.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Besserudhagen and husband Svein of Oslo, Norway and Martha Lewis and husband Paul of Durham; five grandchildren, Christine Knisley and husband Jay, Kari Besserudhagen and husband Robert, Jessica Zamora, Lise Besserudhagen and husband Anders, Stephanie Medlen and husband Aaron; 13 great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Julia, Kristian, Nora, Isabel, Marissa, Alex, Julian, Lilly, Jackson, Lyla, Abigail, Maverick and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at Daigle Funeral Home: http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:

the American Cancer Society or

a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous