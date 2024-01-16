TOPSHAM – Otis B. Eaton, 96, of Topsham, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty A. (Goodenow) Eaton; his daughter, Sherry Ricupero, his sons, Tom Eaton and Russ Eaton; grandchildren, Niki Fournier, Tina Walker and Tammy Radford; great grandchildren, Madee Sherman; Ryan, Shayne, and Brenden Higgins; Lexi Sandelin.
Military Honors will be taking place on Saturday Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Otis’ Life until 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Stetson’s Funeral Home, where condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.
