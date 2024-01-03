BRUNSWICK – Robert Boothby, 88, of Brunswick, passed away on Dec. 29, 2023. He was born on Nov. 11, 1935, in New York a son of the later Robert and Edith Boothby.
Robert was a European History Teacher at the Taft School in Watertown, Conn., for over 30 years. Sailing was his passion and retired to Maine because he loved cruising around the coast of Newfoundland.
Robert is survived by his wife Susan Boothby, son Kevin Boothby, daughter Deidre Carter and by his grandchildren, Rachel Li, Nicholas Carter, Sarah Carter and Molly Carter.
Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.
