David Thornton “Bear” Staples

KENNEBUNKPORT – David Thornton “Bear” Staples of Kennebunkport, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at the age of 82.

A celebration of his life will be held May 12, 2024, at Bentley’s in Arundel. Details will be announced.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit David’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers please consider The Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or The American Cancer Society,

PO Box 350,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

