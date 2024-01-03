SEBRING, Fla. – Carolyn Lucille Randall of Brunswick, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 13, 2023. She was born the youngest of seven children to George and Louise Hobart on March 22, 1943. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961 and then attended Fairwood Bible Institute in New Hampshire.

In 1964 she married Robert Randall, and they traveled between their homes in Maine and Sebring, Florida for many years.

She drove a school bus for Highlands County for almost 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Kingdom Christian Ministries. She loved playing sports, spending time at her camp, and traveling to new places with her husband.

Carolyn will be missed by her two children David (Ronda) and Diane, three grandchildren Patrick (Melissa), Shannon (Tim), and Casey (Evan), thirteen great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Betty Moore, Gloria Schroeder, Edith and Marlys Hobart, and a gaggle of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert, brothers, Ray, Gerry, Bill, Phil, and Norman Hobart, and her sister Polly Davis.

Carolyn’s memorial service will be at Shiloh Chapel in Durham, Maine on January 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to

samaritanspurse.org.

