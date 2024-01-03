Arsenault, Kevin J. 60, of Mechanic Falls, Dec. 13, 2023. Life celebration, Jan. 7, 1-4 P.M., at Rachel’s on The Green, Cumberland Center, and Jan. 13, 2-4 p.m.,, in the community room at Bucknam Oaks.
Arsenault, Kevin J. 60, of Mechanic Falls, Dec. 13, 2023. Life celebration, Jan. 7, 1-4 P.M., at Rachel’s on The Green, Cumberland Center, and Jan. 13, 2-4 p.m.,, in the community room at Bucknam Oaks.
