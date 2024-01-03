SPRINGVALE – Gladys L. Barraclough, a beloved and lifelong resident of Springvale, peacefully passed away in Portland on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at the age of 92.

Gladys was born in Sanford on May 1, 1931, to Alfred Binette, Sr. and Alice (Burbank) Binette, the oldest of eight children. She grew up in Sanford, attending local schools, and dedicated her life to hard work and family.

She worked in several area businesses including Universal Shoe until it closed and then for 10 more years at Tenneford Weaving until her retirement. Gladys was a dedicated and diligent worker, leaving an indelible mark on the people she worked with.

Gladys was a woman of unwavering faith, a devout Catholic, and a lifelong communicant of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church. Her commitment to her spiritual life was a source of strength and inspiration to those around her.

Gladys was married to Wallace Barraclough, and together they had four children and shared 44 years of marriage until his passing in 1999. She was also predeceased by her infant daughter, Julie, and her son, Scott Barraclough.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Donna Klinedinst and her husband Philip, and June Potere and her husband Christopher. Her legacy extends to five cherished grandchildren and one adored great-grandchild.

A graveside service to celebrate Gladys’s life will be held in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.

The family appreciates the condolences and asks for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the local charity of your choice, reflecting Gladys’s spirit of generosity and community.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous