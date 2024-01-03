HOLLIS – Jacqueline Sargent, 88, passed away at her home in Hollis on Dec. 31, 2023.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

A graveside service will be held on Thursday Jan. 4, at 1 p.m., at South Buxton Cemetery, River Road, Buxton.

