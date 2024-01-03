DAYTON – Wilma L. Harris, 70, of Hill Road passed away Friday Dec. 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Sanford, the daughter of Warren and Beatrice Flanders Green.

Wilma attended local schools and graduated from Massabesic High School.

Wilma was employed by Sprague Electric.

She drove the school bus for over 26 years for Saco and Dayton schools.

Wilma would decorate her bus for every holiday occasion.

Her most recent employment was as a receptionist at SMMC in Biddeford.

Wilma was creative at sewing and very capable around the house solving daily challenges.

She is predeceased by a son Carl Harris Jr. and her twin brother Billy Green.

Wilma is survived by her husband of 48 years, Carl W. Harris Sr. of Dayton, a son David Harris of Dayton and companion Angela, two sisters, Dorothy Brochu of Waterboro and Betty Locke of Ocean Park and two grandchildren, Austin and Kevin.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday Jan. 5, 2023, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton. A 3 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Spring burial will be held at Alfred Cemetery in Alfred.