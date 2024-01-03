MECHANIC FALLS – Kevin J. Arsenault, 60, of Mechanic Falls passed away on Dec. 13, 2023, at The Androscoggin Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Kevin was born in Portland, on June 18, 1963, the second son of John and Carolyn (Seavey) Arsenault . Kevin was raised in North Yarmouth and was educated in Cumberland and North Yarmouth schools. He held various odd jobs over the years, the most recent helping out friends and neighbors with mowing and snow removal.

Kevin met his fiancée Anne Sullivan Edwards in 2009 and together they enjoyed many years of road trips on the royal blue Harley Davidson, drives to the ocean or lakes, trying their hands at Oxford Casino or simply visiting family or friends.

Kevin was a kind, caring and compassionate man who was always willing to help anyone in need. He accepted the difficult hand he was dealt with sickness; never once complaining or uttering a word of self pity.

In addition to his fiancée, Kevin leaves his brother, Joe Arsenault (Susan) and sister Crystal Hall (Boe), his nieces Michelle Nelson (D), Lindsey Bucci (Stephen) and Allison Haidar (Ferras), four great nieces, Alanna, Mallory, Selina and Kenna, aunts Mona Seavey and Maureen Arsenault, numerous cousins and of course his beloved four legged sidekick, Johnny Cash.

The family would like to thank the multiple doctors, nurses and countless other caregivers for their years of care. Special thanks to the staff of Androscoggin Hospice house for making the final weeks as comfortable as possible for our beloved Kev.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared on Kevin’s memorial page at http://www.albert-burpee.com .

A celebration of Kevin’s life will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 1-4 P.M., at Rachel’s on The Green, 60 Val Halla Road in Cumberland Center. Please stop by and share your favorite memory with us. ﻿

Per Kevin’s wishes, there is also a second gathering scheduled on Jan. 13, 2024, from 2-4 P.M., in the community room at Bucknam Oaks, 11 Bucknam Street in Mechanic Falls. ﻿

Always thinking of others right until the end, Kevin wanted to be sure to include his friends and neighbors who may not be able to make the trip to Cumberland. We look forward to seeing all of you as well and hearing your stories.﻿

Arrangements are under the care of Albert & Burpee Funeral Home & Cremation Services 253 Pine St. Lewiston, 782-7201.

