Jets (6-10) at Patriots (4-12), 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 2

Outlook: One of only two Week 18 games (Denver-Vegas) with both teams eliminated. For drama, here’s two questions: 1). Is this Bill Belichick’s final game on the Patriots’ sideline? (Hard to fathom, but leaning yes). 2). Is Zach Wilson (out with concussion) done as a Jet after being the second overall draft pick in 2021? (Bet on it.) New England has won 15 in a row against the Jets, including the last dozen in Foxborough. New England has lost eight games by one score, is still playing hard and should continue the series mastery.

Prediction: Patriots, 10-6

GAME/UPSET OF THE WEEK

Bills (10-6) at Dolphins (11-5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Bills by 3

Outlook: The Game of the Week in all but literally a playoff game – the AFC East championship game! The winner wins the division and the No. 2 conference seed. Miami is already playoff-clinched but would see its seeding tumble with a loss, while the Bills, if they lose, would not be assured a playoff spot. The Upset of the Week part was tougher. I think last week’s embarrassing loss will be a huge motivation for Miami, plus Buffalo is 3-4 away and the Dolphins are 7-1 at home.

Prediction: Dolphins, 23-20

OTHER GAMES

@Bengals (8-8, -7) over Browns (11-5), 19-14: Zero playoff ramifications, with Cleveland locked into the No. 5 AFC seed and Cincy eliminated. I see the Bengals treating this like their playoff game and taking out their season’s frustrations on their state and division rival.

@Lions (11-5, -3 1/2) over Vikings (7-9), 27-17: Detroit, with a win, can clinch the NFC’s No. 2 seed if Dallas and Philly both lose. Minnesota can sneak a wild-card pass with a win if the Packers, Seahawks and either the Bucs or Saints all lose. Dan Campbell and Detroit also figure to draw motivation from the officiating mess they think robbed them of a win over Dallas last week.

Jaguars (9-7, -3 1/2) over @Titans (5-11), 21-17: Tennessee’s 8-1 run at home vs. Jacksonville puts the Titans in prime spoiler mode here in trying to deny the Jaguars, who are AFC South champs with a win. The Jags can sneak a wild-card ticket even by losing, but it would require losses by the Steelers, Broncos and either the Colts or Texans.

@Saints (8-8, -3 1/2) over Falcons (7-9), 24-17: The winner wins the ramshackle NFC South if Tampa Bay loses, and the loser is out. If Tampa wins, the Saints can still pinch a wild card with a win, but only if the Seahawks and Packers both lose.

Buccaneers (8-8, -4 1/2) over @Panthers (2-14), 20-17: It’s all or nada for Tampa Bay, who secure the NFC South title by winning, and are out with a loss. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) is legit-iffy to play, and it would be a steep drop to Kyle Trask in his first NFL start.

@Packers (8-8, -3) over Bears (7-9), 24-20: Chicago is out and aching to play spoiler to Green Bay’s near must-win hopes. Packers are in the playoffs with a win. With a loss, it’d take a prayer.

@Raiders (7-9, -3) over Broncos (8-8), 19-17: Stakes are below zero; both are out. The Raiders have beaten the Broncos seven times in a row, but I give Denver a sizable upset shot. Winning to help save Antonio Pierce’s job could be the motivation that swings the result for Vegas.

Eagles (11-5, -4 1/2) over @Giants (5-11), 31-23: Philadelphia can snatch the NFC East crown by winning if Dallas loses, but otherwise the Eagles are nesting in the No. 5 seed. They have slumped badly with disappointing defense since a 10-1 breakout and did not impress in beating the Giants, 33-25, on Christmas Day. Philly is on a 13-2 series run, but the Giants’ offense has been better with Tyrod Taylor taking snaps.

Seahawks (8-8, -2 1/2) over @Cardinals (4-12), 27-23: A Seattle win coupled with a loss by the Packers puts Seattle in the playoffs, but the Cardinals – a week after upsetting the Eagles – could be a spoiler here. Arizona is pulsing like neon as home dogs, but I’m leaning on playoff stakes to lift Pete Carroll’s guys.

Chiefs (10-6, +3 1/2) over @Chargers (5-11), 20-16: Locked into the No. 3 seed and with nothing to play for but staying healthy, K.C. will sit Patrick Mahomes for Blaine Gabbert. Even so, the Chiefs are on a 16-3 series run and should beat the Chargers by pure habit.

@49ers (12-4, -4) over Rams (9-7), 23-20: San Francisco has locked up the No. 1 seed and first-round bye, while L.A. has clinched a playoff spot and is the No. 6 seed no matter the result. That makes this pick a crapshoot, so I’ll lean on the team that’s at home and on a 9-1 series run.

Cowboys (11-5, -13) over @Commanders (4-12), 27-16: Dallas clinches the NFC East with a win or a Philly loss, and a W also secures the No. 2 seed. Dallas is 3-5 on the road, but Washington is 1-6 at home, having lost seven games in a row.

Last week: 14-2 overall, 12-4 vs. spread

Season: 161-95, 126-121-9

