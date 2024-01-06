Saturday, Jan. 6

Boys’ Basketball

• Cheverus 65, Bangor 51

• Lawrence 73, Oxford Hills 52

• St. Dominic 69, Traip Academy 32

• South Portland 52, Thornton Academy 44

• Waterville 55, MCI 51

• Westbrook 61, Massabesic 22

• Winslow 75, Morse 27

• Wisdom 62, East Grand 18

• Biddeford at Gray-New Gloucester, 4 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Deering, 3 p.m.

• Boothbay at Mountain Valley, 12:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Falmouth, 1 p.m.

• Carrabec at North Haven, 1 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Lee Academy, 4 p.m.

• Freeport at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.

• Greely at Kennebunk, 12:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Houlton at Ellsworth, 3:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at Van Buren, 1:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at York, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Lisbon at Winthrop, 2:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Calais, 2:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Dirigo, 2:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Telstar/Gould, 2:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Lincoln Academy, 12:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Sumner, 1:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.

• Old Town at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

• Orono at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at George Stevens, 2 p.m.

• Poland at Sacopee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

• Portland at Windham, 2:30 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Washington Academy, 2 p.m.

• Rangeley at Vinalhaven, 8:30 a.m.

• Scarborough at Gorham, 4 p.m.

• Searsport at Jonesport-Beals, 3 p.m.

• Shead at Deer Isle-Stonington, 2:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Islesboro, 1 p.m.

• Waynflete at Old Orchard Beach, 3:30 p.m.

• Woodland at Penobscot Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Belfast 47, Leavitt 43

• Cheverus 55, Bangor 35

• Edward Little 65, Lewiston 37

• MCI 45, Waterville 44 (OT)

• Marshwood 55, Deering 27

• Morse 49, Winslow 28

• Mt. Ararat 43, Freeport 40

• Windham 42, Portland 25

• Wisdom 69, East Grand 27

• Biddeford at Poland, 1:30 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Noble, 11 a.m.

• Carrabec at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.

• Central Aroostook at Lee Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Brunswick, 12:30 p.m.

• Greely at Kennebunk, 2 p.m.

• Houlton at Ellsworth, 12:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Caribou, 1:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at Van Buren, noon

• Lawrence at Oxford Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Easton, 2 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Brewer, 2 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Kents Hill, 1 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Washington Academy, 5 p.m.

• Scarborough at Gorham, 2:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Jonesport-Beals, 1:30 p.m.

• Shead at Deer Isle-Stonington, 1 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Traip Academy, 2 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Islesboro, 11:30 a.m.

• Thornton Academy at South Portland, 1 p.m.

• Waynflete at Old Orchard Beach, 2 p.m.

• Westbrook at Gray-New Gloucester, 11:30 a.m.

• York at Lake Region, 2:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:40 p.m.

• Brunswick/Freeport at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Travis Roy Arena), 5:30 p.m.

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Presque Isle, 1:15 p.m.

• Edward Little at Falmouth, 6:10 p.m.

• Hampden/Nokomis at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 5:50 p.m.

• Kennebunk/Wells at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 7:50 p.m.

• Lewiston at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 5:50 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 2 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 11:30 a.m.

• York at Gorham (USM Arena), 7 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 7:40 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:20 p.m.

• York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Arena), 5:15 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Lewiston, Leavitt, MCI, Skowhegan, Nokomis, Oceanside/Medomak Valley/Camden Hills, at Bowdoin College, 1 p.m.

Swimming

• Freeport at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Wrestling

• Edward Little, Oceanside, Winslow at Gardiner, 8 a.m.

• Nokomis Tournament, 10 a.m.

• Sanford Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 8

Boys’ Basketball

• Belfast at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Machias, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Ashland, 4:30 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Carrabec, 6:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Penquis Valley, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Rangeley, 5 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Vinalhaven, 1 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Buckfield at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Bucksport at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.

• Central at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Machias, 5 p.m.

• Dexter at Foxcroft Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Carrabec, 5 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Van Buren, 6 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Lisbon, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Watson Arena), 7:15 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Scarborough (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 5:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Windham at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: