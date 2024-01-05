HIGH SCHOOLS

Zoe Dellinger scored 11 of her 19 points in the second quarter as Gorham used a 28-3 run to pull away from Massabesic on the way to a 68-27 girls’ basketball victory Friday night in Gorham.

Dellinger finished with five of Gorham’s 11 3-pointers. Ellie Gay and Brooklyn Spearin each had 10 points for Gorham (5-2), which led 44-12 at halftime.

Lydia Desrochers scored nine points and Madi Van Brocklin had eight for Massabesic (2-6).

• Madeline Hill scored 18 points and Liana Hartwell added 14 to lead Valley (8-0) to an 82-21 victory over Wiscasset (0-6) in Bingham.

Michelle Farrin led Wiscasset with seven points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Mansuk Loboka got his only basket of the game with eight seconds left, lifting North Yarmouth Academy (3-4) to a 48-47 win at Poland (0-5).

Nate Oney scored 26 points and Brayden Kloza added 13 for NYA.

Damon Martin and Anthony Warren each tallied 13 points for Poland.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Ryan Rollins scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Capital City Go-Go hold off the Maine Celtics for a 119-113 win at the Portland Expo.

JD Davison paced Maine with 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Drew Peterson scored 18 points, and Jordan Schakel and Brandon Slater each had 17.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture the gold medal at the world junior hockey championship.

Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists, and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the U.S, which won the under-20 tournament for a sixth time.

The Czech Republic roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland, 8-5, and claim bronze.

TENNIS

AUCKLAND CLASSIC: U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff moved into the semifinals in New Zealand with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva of France.

Gauff will play fellow American Emma Navarro in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Navarro beat Petra Martic of France, 6-4, 4-3.

DAVIS CUP: Ukraine’s Davis Cup qualifying matches against the United States will be played in Lithuania on Feb. 1-2 because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. captain Bob Bryan announced that his roster will include Taylor Fritz, Sebastian Korda, Christopher Eubanks, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

UNITED CUP: Alexander Zverev beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in singles and then won his mixed doubles match to lead Germany into the semifinals against host Australia.

France will play Poland in the other semifinal on Saturday.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Tottenham and Fulham advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup, while fellow Premier League sides Brentford and Wolves will need replay after they played to a 1-1 draw.

Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 with a late goal from Pedro Porro, while Fulham overcame Rotherham 1-0 with a first-half strike from Bobby De Cordova-Reid. In London, Wolves played almost the entire match with 10 men but came from behind to earn a replay against Brentford.

U.S MEN: Defenders Miles Robinson, Shaq Moore and James Sands were the only veterans picked for U.S. training camp ahead of a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia, part of an all-Major League Soccer group featuring 17 players who could make national team debuts.

TRACK AND FIELD

PISTORIUS RELEASED: Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee who became a global star competing at his sport’s highest level while running on carbon-fiber blades, was released from prison on Friday after serving nearly nine years for killing his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius will live under strict parole conditions, including a ban on speaking to the media, until his sentence expires in December 2029.

