BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics run past the Utah Jazz 126-97 on Friday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Boston never trailed, led by as many as 36 points in the first half and made 17 3-pointers. The Eastern Conference leaders earned their seventh victory in eight games.

It was Tatum’s 14th 30-point game this season. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and Jrue Holiday finished with 14.

The Celtics have scored 120 or more points in nine straight games.

Porzingis said there isn’t any magic formula to why things are clicking offensively.

“I think it’s just the talent, honestly,” he said. “Us settling in a little bit to our roles and into our ways of playing. And we’re just that talented, to be honest. Tonight, they were doubling JT and he was willing to make the right pass and the right play. That’s an automatic, huge advantage for us.”

Advertisement

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Utah, which is on a road trip to face the East’s top three teams, with Philadelphia and Milwaukee up next. The Jazz then return home to host defending NBA champion Denver on Monday.

Utah tied a franchise-record with 154 points in an overtime win over Detroit on Wednesday but came out flat opposite a Celtics team that pushed the tempo and forced the Jazz into quick, off-balanced shots. Utah shot 36% (34 of 94) from the field and 18% from the 3-point line – both season lows.

Lauri Markkanen had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Utah was at times careless with the ball, turning it over 18 times, which Boston turned into 26 points.

“We just looked timid around the basket early in the game,” Jazz Coach Will Hardy said. “I think we were pretty unphysical on the offensive end. We’ve been talking a lot about our physicality defensively. Tonight, I think our lack of physicality on the offensive end was exposed by a very good defensive team.”

The Jazz dropped to 5-15 on the road.

The Celtics were the aggressors early, scoring the first 10 points. Utah had its first two shots of the night blocked and missed its first nine attempts, falling behind 12-2.

Boston ended the opening quarter with a 30-15 lead, punctuated by Holiday’s 28-foot buzzer-beater. Utah shot just 18% in the quarter, going 1 for 12 from 3.

“Tonight’s game was about taking away their speed with our physicality and our off-ball defense, and I thought we did that,” Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous