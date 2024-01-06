Gorham didn’t allow a point in the first quarter and held Scarborough to just five in the first half on its way to a 43-32 Class AA South girls’ basketball victory Saturday in Gorham.

The defending regional champion Rams (6-2) were up just 5-0 after one quarter, then extended their lead to 19-5 at halftime and never led by less than seven the rest of the way. Ellie Gay scored 20 points and was the lone player for either team to reach double figures.

Scarborough (7-2), which entered as the No. 1 team in the Class AA South Heal point standings was paced by nine points apiece from Helena Bukarac and Caroline Hartley.

CHEVERUS 55, BANGOR 35: Maggie Fitzpatrick poured in 27 points and the Stags (9-0) won a battle of unbeaten Class AA North teams against the Rams (7-1) in Bangor.

Mimi Quinn led Bangor with 10 points, all in the second half.

MARSHWOOD 55, DEERING 27: Sarah Theriault scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Hawks (3-6) defeated the Rams (4-5) in South Berwick.

Isabelle Tice added 16 points.

Shay Rosenthal led Deering with eight points.

WINDHAM 42, PORTLAND 25: Mallory Muse finished with 13 points, and the Eagles (3-6) opened with a 19-3 run against the Bulldogs (2-7) in Windham.

Muse made three 3-pointers. Stella Jarvis added nine points and Neve Ledbetter had seven for WIndham.

Baleria Yugu led Portland with nine points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 44, WESTBROOK 37: Ella Kenney scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, Ali Portas added 12, and the Patriots (8-2) withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Blue Blazes (4-6) in Gray.

Kylie Young led Westbrook with 12 points. Taylar Hodge and Hattie Clark each finished with six.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 82, KENTS HILL 25: Ella Giguere scored 28 points as the Panthers (7-0) breezed past the Huskies (0-4) in Readfield.

Ava Wilkinson recorded 18 points on six 3-pointers. Anaya Roundy added 15 points.

Kents Hill got nine points from Zoe Cheney and eight from Lucy McDonald.

MT. VIEW 50, LINCOLN ACADEMY 32: Arianna Bradeen scored 19 points and Savannah Lorenz chipped in with 12 as the Mustangs (5-2) handled the Eagles (6-2) in Thorndike.

The Mustangs recovered from a 17-12 first-quarter deficit, holding Lincoln to single digits in each of the final three quarters. Mt. View used a 17-3 advantage in the second quarter to open a 29-20 lead.

Mariam DeLisle scored eight points and Olivia Ball had seven for Lincoln.

This roundup will be updated.

