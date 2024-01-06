The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/3/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (3) 75 2. Gorham (5) 67 3. Cheverus 41 4. Scarborough 40 5. Oceanside 39 6. Portland 37 7. Orono 33 8. Mt. Blue 29 9. Falmouth 18 10. Gray-New Gloucester 16

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Bangor 63 3. Scarborough 45 4. Ellsworth 43 5. Thornton Academy 41 6. Brunswick 35 6. Gorham 35 6. Oceanside 35 9. Lawrence 27 10. Oxford Hills 9

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (5) 33 2. Thornton Academy (2) 30 3. St. Dominic 16 4. Messalonskee 10 5. Bangor 8

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Penobscot 21 3. Gorham co-op 20 3. Yarmouth/Falmouth 20 5. Portland co-op 9

