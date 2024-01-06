CHATHAM, N.H. – Wayne Alan Infinger, 71, passed away on Jan. 3, 2024.

Wayne was born on Oct. 23, 1952, in Clearwater Fla. to Gertrude and Thomas Infinger. At a young age, Wayne moved to Fryeburg, with his mother, Gertrude. He grew up in Fryeburg and had been a lifelong resident of the Mount Washington Valley. Wayne graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1971.

In June of 1972, Wayne married Jane Bailey. Together they had three sons, Nathan, David and Michael. One of Wayne’s greatest joys in life was spending time with his family. He loved doing everything with his sons. This included hunting, fishing, epic whiffle ball battles in the backyard, snowmobiling, coaching, watching sports, family vacations, and most importantly spending time on Lower Kimball Pond. Wayne and Jane were fortunate enough to have a camp on the lake when the kids were little, and later in life they built a permanent residence there. Summers were spent hauling his sons and all their friends around on tubes behind the boat, and winters were spent ice fishing on the lake. It was truly his favorite place to be.

Wayne was proud of his sons and the bond that they shared with each other. Wayne was very fond of his daughters-in-law Alanna, Emilie and Rebecca, and was thankful for the relationships they had with his sons. He was given the opportunity to spend many great years with his grandkids – Jacob, Bailey, Kyle, Abbie, and Jillian. It was like he had kids all over again. More youth sports, more hunting and fishing and more tubing on the lake. He was Papa to them. The grandkids learned at young ages that Papa was an easy target to get their hands on a $20 bill. He loved spending time with them, and they loved spending time with him.

Wayne had a lifetime career in insurance. He enjoyed meeting with his customers, and many of them became like family to him. One of Wayne’s greatest dreams came true when he and sons started their own insurance agency. He was quick to tell everyone that he had no plans to retire. Why would he? He got to come in and hang out with his three sons every day. All their employees meant a lot to him. He considered them family, and he was always there for them.

Wayne was predeceased by Jane in 2007. He was forever grateful for the 35 years that he was married to her. Later in life Wayne married Kimberly Linnell, they were married for 13 years. They enjoyed their time together, and Wayne was thankful that Kim was there to help him in the last year of his life.

Wayne always had such a great outlook on life. Even when diagnosed with ALS he never allowed anyone to feel bad for him, he never lost his sense of humor and he continued to live his life the best he could.

Wayne is survived by his three sons, Nathan and his wife Alanna, David and his wife Emilie, Michael and his wife Rebecca; his wife Kim; and his five grandchildren, Jacob, Bailey, Kyle, Abbie, and Jillian.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m., at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel. A celebration of life will follow at The Old Saco Inn in Fryeburg from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:

Fryeburg Rec Inc.

P.O. Box 152

Fryeburg, ME 04037

and/or

Friends of Conway Rec

P.O. Box 44,

Center Conway, NH 03813

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous