SOUTH PORTLAND – With great sorrow, Christopher L. Welch, also known as “Welchy” passed away on Dec. 31, 2023, at the age of 63.

He had a wicked sense of humor and a heart of gold with endless love for dogs.

Growing up in Cape Elizabeth, Chris enjoyed spending time at Kettle Cove with friends and family. He was self-employed and took great pride in his work.

He was predeceased by parents, Robert and Elizabeth; sisters, Jennifer and her husband Joe and Susan and her husband Peter; nieces and nephews Jill, Emily, Ryan, Zachary, and Alec; and his four-legged companion, Jamma.

He may be gone but will never be forgotten.

