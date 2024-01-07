SOUTH PORTLAND – With great sorrow, Christopher L. Welch, also known as “Welchy” passed away on Dec. 31, 2023, at the age of 63.
He had a wicked sense of humor and a heart of gold with endless love for dogs.
Growing up in Cape Elizabeth, Chris enjoyed spending time at Kettle Cove with friends and family. He was self-employed and took great pride in his work.
He was predeceased by parents, Robert and Elizabeth; sisters, Jennifer and her husband Joe and Susan and her husband Peter; nieces and nephews Jill, Emily, Ryan, Zachary, and Alec; and his four-legged companion, Jamma.
He may be gone but will never be forgotten.
