Kamin, Judith (Robinson) 95, in Brunswick, Jan. 5, 2024. Funeral, 1 p.m., Jan. 9, Jewish Funeral Home, Portland: interment follows, Mt. Sinai cemetery, gathering, 4 p.m., Alumni House at Bowdoin College.
