What a wonderful wake-up call from Kym Dakins (“Stop wringing hands, start supporting Biden”) in the Dec. 29 newspaper! Age is not always synonymous with infirmity.

I thank her for that and think it should be required reading of every voter.

Anne Nelson
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles