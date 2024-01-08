Spafford

7 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $20, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Fans of Spafford will want to head to Aura as the jam band pulls into town with tunes from a half dozen albums, along with a few well-chosen covers. The Arizona act is known for killer song improvs and mega jams that lead to all sorts of musical places. Red-hot Portland-based rock band Rigometrics opens the show.

The Boneheads

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Help the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor kick off its 2024 season while having a fabulous time hearing The Boneheads. The season-opening honor is something the band has enjoyed at for at least a decade. The Midcoast quartet, formed in the early ’90s, is Bob Colwell, Steve Jones, Scott Elliot and Dick Hollis, and they’ll be serving up rock, folk and roots tunes.

The Essex Piano Trio

4 p.m. Sunday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. dancehallkittery.com

The Essex Piano Trio is named for the Massachusetts county where its members reside. The violinist is Ashley Offret of Salem, the cellist is David Cabral of Lynn, and the pianist is Beverly Soll of Rockport. See them perform one of their Conversation Among Friends shows on Sunday afternoon. The performance is part of the Dance Hall’s Aliento Chamber music series. You’ll hear pieces by 19th-century master composers Schumann (Fantasy Pieces for piano trio, 0p. 88), Brahms (Piano trio, op. 8) and Dvorak (The Dumky Trio, op. 90). The Essex Trio formed in 2017, but its members have been playing together for many years.

