Albee, Everett Thomas 84, of Albee, Dec. 31. Celebration, 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 11,Daigle Funeral Home, Bath with Military Honors, 6:45 p.m., Masonic Service, 7 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Albee, Everett Thomas 84, of Albee, Dec. 31. Celebration, 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 11,Daigle Funeral Home, Bath with Military Honors, ...
Albee, Everett Thomas 84, of Albee, Dec. 31. Celebration, 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 11,Daigle Funeral Home, Bath with Military Honors, 6:45 p.m., Masonic Service, 7 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.