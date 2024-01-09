Kenney, Joyce M. 89, of Buxton, Jan. 2. Visiting hours, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, Windham, with a Funeral service at 1 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Kenney, Joyce M. 89, of Buxton, Jan. 2. Visiting hours, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral ...
Kenney, Joyce M. 89, of Buxton, Jan. 2. Visiting hours, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, Windham, with a Funeral service at 1 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.